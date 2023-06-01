×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: consumer outlook

Consumer Outlook Dims as Retailers Slash Forecasts

Consumer Outlook Dims as Retailers Slash Forecasts
Macy's flagship store in Herald Square, New York (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 01 June 2023 12:47 PM EDT

Weak profit forecasts from department store chain Macy's to discounter Dollar General on Thursday underscored the fragile health of the U.S. consumer as persistent inflation curbs spending.

Several U.S. retailers said sales have ebbed as consumers react to higher prices for food and other essentials. Broadly, U.S. consumer spending trends showed resilience in the face of high inflation, but big-ticket purchases suffered.

Upscale retailer Macy's said the U.S. consumer pulled back more than anticipated and slashed its annual sales and profit forecasts for the year. The glum forecast sent shares of the company down 4%.

"We are seeing continued evidence of a consumption pattern that has shifted from goods to services. Goods demand has fallen off a cliff," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

Shares of major retailers are in a slump, with the S&P 500 Retail ETF down about 25% on Thursday since a recent peak in early February. The S&P 500 was flat during the same period.

Macy's and lingerie brand Victoria's Secret & Co. are resorting to more discounts to clear out excess inventory.

"Our business in North America became increasingly more challenging," Victoria's Secret CEO Martin Waters said during a post earnings call on Thursday. "We were more promotional than planned."

Its shares fell 11% after the company trimmed its annual sales forecast late on Wednesday, saying it expects sales of its Victoria's Secret and Pink brands to be down mid-to-high single digits.

Macy's peer Nordstrom Inc. maintained its outlook for the year, but said the company was also seeing high-end consumers turn more cautious.

"We would say they're pretty resilient, but they're also cautious. And we're seeing that really across the board, that caution," Nordstrom president Peter Nordstrom told investors on a Wednesday call.

Dr Martens' shares dropped more than 10% on Thursday after the British shoemaker flagged that the consumer backdrop in the United States "was the toughest in the world at the moment."

The pinch from slowing consumer spending was not just limited to high-end retailers.

Discount store operator Dollar General joined rival Dollar Tree in cutting its full-year profit forecast due to weaker discretionary spending.

"The health of the lower-income consumer is clearly in question as inflationary pressures continue to take a toll on spending," said Arun Sundaram, equity analyst at CFRA Research.

Dollar General's shares slumped as much as 20% on Thursday, and were down by more than one-third since October.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Weak profit forecasts from department store chain Macy's to discounter Dollar General on Thursday underscored the fragile health of the U.S. consumer as persistent inflation curbs spending.
consumer outlook
404
2023-47-01
Thursday, 01 June 2023 12:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved