×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: consumer financial protection bureau | credit card | rewards | fees

Consumer Watchdog to Examine Credit Card Rewards

Consumer Watchdog to Examine Credit Card Rewards
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 02:24 PM EDT

The top U.S. agency for consumer financial protection will scrutinize credit card reward programs after a surge in customer complaints, its chief said Tuesday.

Rohit Chopra, director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has clashed with credit card issuers since last year over regulations capping late fees.

"We are going to be looking into the credit card rewards market due to an increase in consumer complaints," Chopra told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Washington.

His remarks signaled the agency could also issue rules or take enforcement actions against banks offering products aimed at affluent clients.

"What the marketing gurus and consultants are telling credit card issuers is that they should focus consumers' attention on splashy rewards, but then withhold information from them when they're paying lots of interest and could switch to a lower-rate card, even within the same bank," Chopra said.

Credit card issuers sometimes hide the "darker side" of their offerings of cash back, miles and points in their terms and conditions, Chopra told attendees at the Consumer Bankers Association conference earlier Tuesday. The fine print allows card issuers to revoke rewards or make points difficult to redeem, he said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The top U.S. agency for consumer financial protection will scrutinize credit card reward programs after a surge in customer complaints, its chief said Tuesday.
consumer financial protection bureau, credit card, rewards, fees
197
2024-24-26
Tuesday, 26 March 2024 02:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved