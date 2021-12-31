×
CES to Now End Sooner Than Planned on Omicron Fears

BMW
The BMW Concept 8 Series. (Getty Images)

Friday, 31 December 2021 02:58 PM

CES (The Consumer Electronics Show) will now end a day earlier than planned, on Jan. 7, the organizer of the global technology and gadget show said, after companies including Amazon.com Inc. and BMW dropped out of attending the Las Vegas event in person due to omicron concerns.

"The step was taken as an additional safety measure to the current health protocols that have been put in place for CES," the event organizer Consumer Technology Association said on Friday.

The event, which is occurring both virtually and in-person, begins on Jan.5 and will have over 2,200 exhibitors.

Other companies including Advanced Micro Devices, Proctor & Gamble, Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Facebook parent Meta Platforms have also decided to drop their in-person plans due to uncertainty over the omicron variant.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
