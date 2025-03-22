Consumers Abroad Boycott US Goods Over Trump Tariffs

In growing numbers, consumers across Europe and beyond are boycotting American-made products in protest of President Donald Trump's trade policies, voicing frustration with what they see as a betrayal of longstanding international alliances, The New York Times reported.

Bo Albertus, a school principal in Denmark, no longer snacks on his favorite California Sun-Maid raisins or sips Pepsi Max, even though he finds European alternatives less satisfying. He's also given up Heinz tomato soup, a staple in his pantry for years.

Albertus, 57, is part of a growing global movement of consumers boycotting U.S. goods.

"I felt a sense of powerlessness," said Albertus, who helps administer a Danish Facebook group of 90,000 members dedicated to boycotting American products.

"We all feel that we are doing something. We are acting on our frustration."

The boycott has gained the most traction in countries where Trump has worked to further trade balance.

As Trump normalizes relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and continues to levy tariffs on European imports, online groups across Sweden, France, and other countries have emerged to coordinate consumer action and exchange tips on non-American alternatives.

A Swedish Facebook group with over 80,000 members shares suggestions for replacing American-made laptops, toothpaste, and even dog food. In France, users discuss switching from bourbon to European spirits and debate which local laundry detergents work best.

The Trump administration and its supporters contend their goals extend beyond political rhetoric. They say they aim to cut imports, revive manufacturing jobs, and reindustrialize the U.S. economy. They argue that even if those efforts lead to higher prices in the short term, American workers will ultimately benefit.

"The trade-off of short-term pain for long-term gain can be very real and an important thing to pursue," said Oren Cass, founder of American Compass, a conservative research organization that has backed many of Trump's economic policies. "It's actually incredibly heartening to see that we might have some political leaders who are willing to speak honestly about that."

Retailers are taking notice.

Canada's largest grocery chain, Loblaw, now uses a "T" symbol to label U.S. products made more expensive by retaliatory tariffs. In Denmark, supermarket chains Netto, Bilka, and Fotex have begun marking European goods with stars to help shoppers identify local options.

Some American companies are already feeling the impact. Beyond Meat warned investors of potential losses due to "anti-American sentiment." Canadian grocery giant Empire reported rapidly dropping sales of U.S. products, while the Swiss chocolatier Lindt announced it would shift production for the Canadian market from the U.S. to Europe.

Digital boycotts are also spreading. Consumers are canceling subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video despite the limited availability of alternatives. Albertus, for instance, switched to the Swedish streaming platform Viaplay.