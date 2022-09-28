×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: consumer banking choices | regulation | overhaul | michelle bowman | federal reserve

Fed's Bowman Calls for More Consumer Banking Choices

Fed's Bowman Calls for More Consumer Banking Choices

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 11:01 AM EDT

The framework used to assess competition in the banking sector needs to be overhauled to ensure there remains a level playing field that supports consumer choice, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Wednesday.

"As... new competitors increasingly provide consumers with alternative delivery channels for the cluster of banking products and services they desire, we need to make sure we take appropriate steps to understand the competitive pressure they exert and modernize our approaches to measuring competition," Bowman said in prepared remarks to a community banking research conference in St. Louis, Missouri.

"The framework for analyzing bank mergers also needs to be updated. The goal should be a transparent, dynamic framework...size should not be the controlling factor...a review... should be based on a careful analysis of risks," she added.

While banks have moved quickly to address competitive threats and changing customer demand, the rules that govern how the U.S. central bank evaluates competition have remained relatively untouched for more than a quarter century.

Bowman pointed to several areas of improvement including more systematically including credit unions and nonbank financial firms in all competitive analyzes.

To fully capture the impact of nonbank financial firms in some product markets, the deposit-market-based thresholds in current bank merger guidelines could be relaxed, Bowman said.

The Fed should also factor in deposits and loans offered by banks that have a national digital presence, with deposits weighed in pro rata in each banking market "at the percentage reported annually in the Summary of Deposits" in any competitive analysis, Bowman said.

The Fed should also review its approach to defining banking markets to ensure it is updated consistently and reflects the changes in how consumers in a community access banking products and services, Bowman noted.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The framework used to assess competition in the banking sector needs to be overhauled to ensure there remains a level playing field that supports consumer choice, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Wednesday.
consumer banking choices, regulation, overhaul, michelle bowman, federal reserve
287
2022-01-28
Wednesday, 28 September 2022 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved