Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV+ Bundle: $15 a Month

Comcast's new streaming bundle, packaging its Peacock service with Netflix and Apple TV+, will cost $15 per month for all Xfinity internet and TV customers, the media and broadband company said Tuesday.

The new bundle, StreamSaver, is a "companion to broadband" and offers savings of more than 30% to customers, Comcast Cable CEO David Watson said at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Customers can also combine StreamSaver with Comcast's newest offering "NOW TV," which includes more than 40 streaming channels, for $30 per month.

Streaming platforms have bundled services at a discounted rate amid fears of market saturation and to attract customers who are wary of signing up and paying for numerous individual services.

"StreamSaver is a homerun for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports," Watson said in a statement.

Comcast said the service would be rolled out on May 29 for Xfinity customers in the United States and will include a subscription to Netflix standard plan with ads, Peacock Premium, and Apple TV+.

The partnership is the latest among streaming companies following a similar one announced on May 8 between Warner Bros Discovery and Walt Disney to offer a bundle of Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming services.