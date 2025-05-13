Coinbase Shares Jump 10% on Addition to S&P 500

Coinbase Global's shares jumped nearly 10% in premarket trading Tuesday after the cryptocurrency exchange became the first digital asset player to be included in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

It will replace credit card issuer Discover Financial , which is being acquired by Capital One. The move will be effective before trading begins on May 19.

The move marks a major milestone for an industry that was once restricted to the fringes of the financial world. With surging institutional interest, crypto has rapidly moved into the mainstream, especially after President Donald Trump promised a lighter regulatory touch.

The stock was on course to hit its highest in over two months, potentially adding more than $5 billion in market value if current gains hold.

The inclusion could also boost demand for Coinbase shares, as funds tracking the benchmark index would need to add the company to their portfolios.

Last week, Coinbase reported a drop in first-quarter profit. However, analysts have said that a recovering market could boost its momentum.

The company has been active in expanding its institutional investor base and has also taken steps to get a foothold in non-U.S. markets, strengthening its position as the largest publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

It said last week it would buy derivatives exchange Deribit in a $2.9 billion deal to expand into the crypto options markets.

Shares of the company have lost nearly 17% in 2025, as of their last close.