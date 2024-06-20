Coinbase Launches $2M Ad Targeting Latino Voters

Coinbase launched a $2 million ad campaign Thursday targeted toward Latino voters and consumers, the company told Reuters, as the crypto industry makes moves this U.S. election cycle to put friendly lawmakers into office.

The ad campaign comes on top of tens of millions of dollars the crypto industry has already spent in U.S. elections this year, targeting down-ballot races to defeat those pushing for more regulation.

The new ad from Coinbase aims to promote crypto alternatives to sending remittances, and features a young man who sends money to his grandmother in Mexico.

Coinbase says that while the average fee rate to send money overseas is 6.18%, it is free to send that money with USD Coin, a digital stablecoin, on Coinbase Wallet.

The ad will run on Univision during the Copa America soccer tournament on TV and digital with more investment in California and Texas, the company said. It is also targeting Washington, D.C.



Crypto industry lobbying likely helped the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Bill pass the House of Representatives last month, Payment Expert reports



Although not a big crypto fan, President Joe Biden has pledged to work with Congress on the legislation, while many leading members of the Democrat party are supporters of cryptocurrency, according to the trade publication.

"Our traditional financial system is not working for communities of color, who experience disproportionate barriers to wealth-building at every turn," said former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in a statement linked to the ad campaign.

Fifty-nine percent of Mexican adults said they thought it was likely that crypto would become a reliable form of payment, versus 38% of U.S. adults, according to Morning Consult research in 2023.

This is not the first time Coinbase, an online platform for buying and selling crypto, has launched advocacy efforts. Last August the company helped start Stand With Crypto, an organization for voters who own cryptocurrencies.

Stand With Crypto saw its membership surpass 1 million in June.

Recently, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that aims to create a new legal framework for digital currencies, despite an unusual warning from the U.S. securities regulator it could create new financial risks.