×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: coinbase job cuts

Coinbase Cuts Jobs Again as Cryptos Extend Fall

Coinbase Cuts Jobs Again as Cryptos Extend Fall
(AP)

Thursday, 10 November 2022 03:11 PM EST

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. cut over 60 jobs in its recruiting and institutional onboarding teams, a spokesperson said on Thursday, at a time when pummeled digital coins risk another contagion in the sector and bigger rival FTX inches closer to a collapse.

The job cuts, the second time this year, follow a week after "crypto market headwinds" contributed to Coinbase's net loss of $544.6 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to a profit of $406.1 million a year ago.

The job cuts will help operate as efficiently as possible," the spokesperson said.

In June, Coinbase cut 1,100 jobs, or 18% of its workforce, weeks after it said it would extend a hiring freeze and rescind a number of accepted offers.

Cryptocurrencies languished this year as higher interest rates and exacerbating worries of an economic downturn cratered prices that eliminated key players such as Voyager Digital, Three Arrows Capital and Celsius Network.

But the bigger blow to digital assets came since FTX showed early cracks. The larger crypto exchange, which had developed a penchant for bailing out troubled crypto firms, is exploring options since a liquidity crunch came to light and now faces scrutiny from U.S. regulators over its handling of customer funds, as well as its crypto-lending activities.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. cut over 60 jobs in its recruiting and institutional onboarding teams, a spokesperson said on Thursday, at a time when pummeled digital coins risk another contagion in the sector and bigger rival FTX inches closer to a collapse.
coinbase job cuts
212
2022-11-10
Thursday, 10 November 2022 03:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved