Tags: Infrastructure | Money | coca-cola | molson coors | alchoholic drink

Coca-Cola, Molson Coors to Launch Simply-branded Alcoholic Drinks

Cola-Cola
(Getty Images)

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 09:28 AM

Coca-Cola Co. will launch Simply-branded alcoholic drinks in the United States this summer in partnership with beer giant Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Soft-drink makers, including Monster Beverage Corp. and PepsiCo Inc., have been branching out to the alcohol space as traditional boundaries between the categories rapidly blur.

Coca-Cola launched an alcoholic version of its Topo Chico sparkling water along with Molson Coors about a year ago before tying up with Constellation Brands Inc. to introduce Fresca-branded ready-to-drink cocktails.

Molson Coors will launch the Simply Spiked Lemonade in multiple flavors this summer, the Coors Light beer maker said on Tuesday.

Simply, known for its juices, is Coca-Cola's second-largest U.S. brand in terms of revenue after its eponymous line.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Tuesday, 25 January 2022 09:28 AM
