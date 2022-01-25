Coca-Cola, Molson Coors to Launch Simply-branded Alcoholic Drinks

Coca-Cola Co. will launch Simply-branded alcoholic drinks in the United States this summer in partnership with beer giant Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Soft-drink makers, including Monster Beverage Corp. and PepsiCo Inc., have been branching out to the alcohol space as traditional boundaries between the categories rapidly blur.

Coca-Cola launched an alcoholic version of its Topo Chico sparkling water along with Molson Coors about a year ago before tying up with Constellation Brands Inc. to introduce Fresca-branded ready-to-drink cocktails.

Molson Coors will launch the Simply Spiked Lemonade in multiple flavors this summer, the Coors Light beer maker said on Tuesday.

Simply, known for its juices, is Coca-Cola's second-largest U.S. brand in terms of revenue after its eponymous line.