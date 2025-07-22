WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: coca-cola | earnings

Coca-Cola Q2 Beats on Steady Soda Demand

Coca-Cola Q2 Beats on Steady Soda Demand
(AP)

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 07:08 AM EDT

Coca-Cola beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue Tuesday, as the beverages giant benefited from resilient demand for its sodas.

The company's shares were up about 1% in premarket trading. They have risen 12.5% so far this year.

Coca-Cola's well-known brands and its global presence have thus far cushioned the beverage giant from a broader weakening in demand for sodas in the United States.

The company has been able to raise prices in inflationary markets such as Latin America and the U.S., while volume growth has remained steady.

Demand for its protein milkshakes brands in the United States has also been strong as consumers look for healthier beverage and snacking options.

The company's comparable revenue rose 2.5% to $12.62 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of a 1.86% growth to $12.54 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Tuesday, 22 July 2025 07:08 AM
