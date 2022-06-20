×
Tags: cnn news | chief digital officer | cnn | jeff zucker | david zaslav | chris licht

CNN Seeking Digital Chief to Cut Corners

Warner Bros and Discovery CEO David Zaslav at the TIME100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in New York. (AP)

Monday, 20 June 2022 12:53 PM

As Warner Brothers Discovery seeks to shave $3 billion from its budget in 2023, the media giant is seeking a chief digital officer who’s a “responsible spender” and who can lead its transformation back to a fair and balanced news organization. So reports the New York Post.

One of the qualifications in the job listing for the EVP chief digital officer position is someone who “has a reputation of being a responsible spender.”

It also says that the candidate should be a “courageous risk-taker who is comfortable sharing a different view point to leaders at all levels.”

The CNN parent company is looking for a person with “experience in leading and managing through transformation” and “with a demonstrated ability to get a sprawling organization rowing in the same direction.”

As the NYP puts it: “WarnerBros Discovery CEO David Zaslav and new President Chris Licht are leading a management shakeup at CNN. Executives are pushing to reshape the left-leaning network’s internal structure and re-emphasize fact-based coverage rather than opinion content.”

Following the dissolution of CNN+ after it sapped $400 million in start-up expenses, just under a month after its debut, CNN staffers have been fearing a bloodbath of layoffs and cuts, NYP reports.

Almost immediately after Zaslav and Licht came on board in early 2022, CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned on Feb. 2, over a years-long relationship he had with Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust that the two failed to disclose to management.

WarnerBrothers Discovery also owns the Dissovery Channel, Food Nework, HBO and TLC.

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Monday, 20 June 2022 12:53 PM
