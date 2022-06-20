CNN Seeking Digital Chief to Cut Corners

As Warner Brothers Discovery seeks to shave $3 billion from its budget in 2023, the media giant is seeking a chief digital officer who’s a “responsible spender” and who can lead its transformation back to a fair and balanced news organization. So reports the New York Post.



One of the qualifications in the job listing for the EVP chief digital officer position is someone who “has a reputation of being a responsible spender.”



It also says that the candidate should be a “courageous risk-taker who is comfortable sharing a different view point to leaders at all levels.”



The CNN parent company is looking for a person with “experience in leading and managing through transformation” and “with a demonstrated ability to get a sprawling organization rowing in the same direction.”



As the NYP puts it: “WarnerBros Discovery CEO David Zaslav and new President Chris Licht are leading a management shakeup at CNN. Executives are pushing to reshape the left-leaning network’s internal structure and re-emphasize fact-based coverage rather than opinion content.”



Following the dissolution of CNN+ after it sapped $400 million in start-up expenses, just under a month after its debut, CNN staffers have been fearing a bloodbath of layoffs and cuts, NYP reports.



Almost immediately after Zaslav and Licht came on board in early 2022, CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned on Feb. 2, over a years-long relationship he had with Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust that the two failed to disclose to management.



WarnerBrothers Discovery also owns the Dissovery Channel, Food Nework, HBO and TLC.



