The stock of Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) fell 1.66% after news broke that the its cable television network CNN has fired host Don Lemon.



The news anchor said in a post on Twitter on Monday he was fired.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon wrote.



WBD opened at $13.63 on Monday and had fallen by 1.66% at 12:48 p.m., approximately 20 minutes after news of Lemon’s departure broke.