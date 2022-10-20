×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: climate activists | just stop oil | harrods

Climate Activists Spray Paint London's Harrods

Climate Activists Spray Paint London's Harrods
Harrods luxury department store in London (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 20 October 2022 07:04 AM EDT

Two climate protesters sprayed orange paint onto the windows of the luxury British department store Harrods on Thursday.

A video posted by the Just Stop Oil campaign group, which has been holding protests for the past two weeks in the British capital, also showed activists blocking roads.

Just Stop Oil describes itself as a coalition of groups working together to bring an end to the exploration, development, and production of fossil fuels.

A post on Just Stop Oil's Twitter page said 20 protesters had blocked roads on Knightsbridge in central London.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Two climate protesters sprayed orange paint onto the windows of the luxury British department store Harrods on Thursday. A video posted by the Just Stop Oil campaign group, which has been holding protests for the past two weeks in the British capital, also showed activists...
climate activists, just stop oil, harrods
91
2022-04-20
Thursday, 20 October 2022 07:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved