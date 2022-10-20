Climate Activists Spray Paint London's Harrods

Two climate protesters sprayed orange paint onto the windows of the luxury British department store Harrods on Thursday.

A video posted by the Just Stop Oil campaign group, which has been holding protests for the past two weeks in the British capital, also showed activists blocking roads.

Just Stop Oil describes itself as a coalition of groups working together to bring an end to the exploration, development, and production of fossil fuels.

A post on Just Stop Oil's Twitter page said 20 protesters had blocked roads on Knightsbridge in central London.