×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | clean energy jobs at the Energy Department

US Energy Dept. Opens Recruitment for 1,000 Jobs in Clean Energy

solar power
A solar power plant in the Moroccan town of Ouarzazate (Getty Image)

Thursday, 13 January 2022 11:21 AM

The U.S. Energy Department confirmed on Thursday it will hire 1,000 employees to become part of a new Clean Energy Corps using funding authorized in last year's bipartisan infrastructure law.

The Clean Energy Corps will include the new workers and existing staff from more than a dozen agencies across the department to work on developing, demonstrating, and deploying solutions to climate change, the DOE said in a release.

“This is an open call for all Americans who are passionate about taking a proactive role in tackling the climate crisis and want to join the team that is best positioned to lead this transformative work,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a release.

Reuters reported last year that the law's $62 billion in funding would allow the department to hire 1,000 workers and boost investments by the most since its founding in 1977.

The new workers are expected to work on issues such as improving efficiency of batteries to store energy from wind and solar farms and expanding capacity of transmission lines to take that power from rural areas to cities. The work is expected to support President Joe Biden's goal of cutting U.S. carbon emissions up to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030.

The department is collecting resumes through an online portal: https://www.energy.gov/CleanEnergyCorps.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Energy Department confirmed on Thursday it will hire 1,000 employees to become part of a new Clean Energy Corps using funding authorized in last year's bipartisan infrastructure law.
clean energy jobs at the Energy Department
213
2022-21-13
Thursday, 13 January 2022 11:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved