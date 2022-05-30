Tags: | |

Monet 'Poetic Masterpiece' Expected to Fetch $30.3M Similar to "Waterloo Bridge, Effet de Brume," pictured here is Claude Monet's "Waterloo bridge, Temps Couvert," also dated 1904, at the auction house in London. The painting sold June 18, 2007 at the auction house for $35.5 million).(Shaun Curry/AFP via Getty Images)





The painting, dated 1904 and in the same U.S. family for seven decades, was last seen at auction in 1939. It has been in the private collection since 1951.



Monet painted a total of 44 paintings of the Thames River bridge at various times of the day and weather conditions between 1899 and 1904.



Twenty-six of Money's Waterloo series are in museums. The rest, privately held, are unlikely to "change hands anytime soon," says Keith Gill, head of impressionist and modern art at Christie's London, adding it is heartwarming for the auction house to welcome the painting's "homecoming."



"It's great to have such an iconic London view in London for auction, and it will be a real highlight of the season," Gill says.



Gill notes that the painting depicts an "amazing, strong burst of sunlight.



"It is absolutely incredible in the flesh," he continues. "You see Monet's mastery of light, that sunshine reflected under the bridge and on the surface of the water, so it's quite a poetic work."



Christe's of London is set to auction Claude Monet's "Waterloo Bridge, Effect de Brume," which shows the landmark London bridge at dawn as fog lifts, Bloomberg reports.

Monday, 30 May 2022 09:15 AM