Jewelry Brand Claire's Files for Bankruptcy in the US

U.S. based fashion jewelry and accessories maker Claire's filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States Wednesday, its second such after 2018, a court document showed.

Claire's listed its estimated assets and liabilities each between $1 billion and $10 billion in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware.

The retailer, backed by Elliott Management and Monarch Alternative Capital, operates more than 2,750 stores across 17 countries in North America and Europe, according to its website.