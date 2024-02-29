×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: citigroup | layoff

Citigroup to Lay Off 286 Employees in New York

Citigroup to Lay Off 286 Employees in New York
(AP)

Thursday, 29 February 2024 08:37 AM EST

Citigroup will lay off 286 employees in New York, according to filings to the State Department of Labor, at a time the bank is carrying out its biggest overhaul in decades.

Three separate notices dated earlier this week showed the layoffs would impact 239 employees from its primary banking subsidiary, 44 from its broker-dealer unit and three from its technology arm.

Citigroup said in January it would cut 20,000 jobs over the next two years, while acknowledging a "clearly disappointing" quarter marred by one-off charges that resulted in a $1.8 billion loss.

The lender is aiming to reduce its global workforce by roughly 8% through 2026, including layoffs from the reorganization, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason told reporters at the time.

CEO Jane Fraser announced the sweeping reorganization plan in September to simplify the bank's structure after divesting from non-core markets and focusing on profitable areas.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Citigroup will lay off 286 employees in New York, according to filings to the State Department of Labor, at a time the bank is carrying out its biggest overhaul in decades.
citigroup, layoff
146
2024-37-29
Thursday, 29 February 2024 08:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved