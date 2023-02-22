×
Tags: citigroup ceo jane fraser pay

Citigroup Lifts CEO Fraser's 2022 Pay to $24.5 Million

Citigroup Lifts CEO Fraser's 2022 Pay to $24.5 Million
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser testifies at a Senate Banking Committee annual oversight hearing, Sept. 22, 2022, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 06:37 AM EST

Citigroup increased Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser's compensation by nearly 9% to $24.5 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing Tuesday.

Fraser's total pay in 2021 was $22.5 million.

She took over as the first female chief executive of a major Wall Street bank in February 2021.

Her pay is still below the $34.5 million of JPMorgan & Chase Co's CEO Jamie Dimon, and Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman's $31.5 million.

Fraser's base salary was $1.5 million, her cash incentive was $3.45 million and her deferred incentives included $8.05 million in deferred stock and $11.5 million of performance share units, the filing showed.

Citigroup reported a 21% fall in fourth-quarter profit last month, missing forecasts, as the bank increased provisions to prepare for a worsening economy and as investment banking revenue declined due to a sharp drop in dealmaking activity.

Citigroup last year submitted a comprehensive multiyear plan to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlining steps to fix weaknesses in its risk management and internal controls

Citigroup said Tuesday it provides regulators its plans and progress on remediation efforts on an ongoing basis and is working constructively with the regulators to take their feedback.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Citigroup increased Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser's compensation by nearly 9% to $24.5 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing Tuesday.
citigroup ceo jane fraser pay
2023-37-22
Wednesday, 22 February 2023 06:37 AM
