Tags: | | | |

Citigroup Raises New CEO Fraser's Pay 32 Percent Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with business leaders about the debt limit, at the White House on Oct. 2, 2021. (Getty Images)

Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser will be paid $22.5 million for 2021, a 31.6% increase from the previous year when she was the president of the bank and the head of its consumer businesses, the bank disclosed on Monday. © 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



StreetTalk

Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser will be paid $22.5 million for 2021, a 31.6% increase from the previous year when she was the president of the bank and the head of its consumer businesses.

citigroup ceo jane fraser, executive compensation

41

Monday, 14 February 2022 04:46 PM

2022-46-14

Monday, 14 February 2022 04:46 PM