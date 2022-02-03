×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | citadel | millennium hedge funds gain | market volatility

Citadel Gains in January as Market Drop Left Many Hedge Funds With Losses

Citadel
(AP)

Thursday, 03 February 2022 01:02 PM

Hedge funds Citadel and Millennium sidestepped January's stock market sell-off and posted gains when many other firms started the year off in the red, investors in the funds said on Thursday.

Ken Griffin's Citadel told investors that its multi-strategy flagship Wellington fund gained 4.71% last month. The firm's global fixed income fund returned 4.91%. A spokesman declined to comment.

Israel Englander's Millennium Management also ended the month with gains, posting a 1.72% return, an investor said. A representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

January marked a difficult start to the year with many hedge funds, especially ones that invested heavily in technology stocks, posting double digit losses for the month.

Fears of interest rate hikes and geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine weighed on trading, leaving the broader S&P 500 down 5.3% for the month for its worst monthly performance since dropping 12.5% in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

Firms like Citadel and Millennium which have teams of traders that concentrate on different investments can sometimes weather these kind of declines better.

But Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, which also employs teams of traders, ended January with a 1.26% loss, an investor said. A representative did not respond to a request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Hedge funds Citadel and Millennium sidestepped January's stock market sell-off and posted gains when many other firms started the year off in the red, investors in the funds said on Thursday.
citadel, millennium hedge funds gain, market volatility
210
2022-02-03
Thursday, 03 February 2022 01:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved