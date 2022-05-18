×
Tags: cisco shares plungs | china lockdowns | ukraine supply chain | inflation

Cisco Shares Plunge as Forecast Cut on China Lockdowns, Ukraine

Cisco
(Getty Images)

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 04:49 PM

Cisco Systems Inc. cut its full-year forecast for both adjusted profit and revenue on Wednesday as COVID lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine hurt its business in the third quarter.

The network equipment maker's shares slumped 17% in extended trading.

Higher costs and component shortages have limited Cisco's ability to meet strong demand from companies moving to hybrid work models, while weakness in European markets due to the Ukraine crisis also pressured the business.

The company said it expects a 2% to 3% revenue growth in fiscal year 2022, compared with an earlier forecast of 5.5% to 6.5%.

Its adjusted profit expectations of $3.29 to $3.37 per share were also lower than the $3.41 to $3.46 per share forecast earlier.

Revenue was flat year-over-year at $12.8 billion in the quarter ended April 30, missing analysts' estimate of $13.34 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


