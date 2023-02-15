×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cisco earnings

Cisco Raises Full-Year Revenue Growth Forecast

Cisco Raises Full-Year Revenue Growth Forecast
(AP)

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 04:47 PM EST

Cisco Systems Inc. raised its full-year revenue growth forecast on Wednesday, banking on its ability to push backlog orders quickly and rapid adoption of 5G technology to keep demand upbeat.

Cisco's shares rose 10% in extended trading.

The company forecast fiscal 2023 revenue growth between 9% and 10.5%, compared with its earlier forecast of 4.5% to 6.5% growth.

Cisco, whose products are core to a firm's networking infrastructure, has benefited as companies are increasingly adopting technologies like cloud and digital workloads to support hybrid work.

The company, which reeled from chip shortages and excess inventory buildup last year, is also pushing to clear the backlog orders, which the management described last quarter as historically high.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Cisco Systems Inc. raised its full-year revenue growth forecast on Wednesday, banking on its ability to push backlog orders quickly and rapid adoption of 5G technology to keep demand upbeat.
cisco earnings
115
2023-47-15
Wednesday, 15 February 2023 04:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved