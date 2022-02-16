×
Cisco Raises Annual Earnings Forecast on Strong Demand for 5G Gear

Cisco
(AP)

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 04:20 PM

Cisco Systems Inc. on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast and reported quarterly revenue above expectations on strong demand for its enterprise communication tools and 5G gear, sending its shares up 4% in extended trading.

The company, which sells routers, switches, security services and software products, has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings to keep up with the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network and cybersecurity products.

The networking giant forecast fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings between $3.41 and $3.46 per share, compared with its prior projection of $3.38 and $3.45.

Revenue is expected to grow between 5.5% to 6.5%, tighter than its prior forecast of 5% to 7%.

For the second quarter revenue rose about 6% to $12.72 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $12.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


