Tags: circle k gas stations | green thumb medical marijuana | florida

Circle K Customers Will Be Able to Drive Up for Gas & Weed

Green Thumb founder and CEO Ben Kovler at the company's Chicago office (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 20 October 2022 08:43 AM EDT

Circle K gas stations in Florida have struck a deal with Green Thumb Industries to sell medical marijuana, starting at 10 of Circle K’s 600 convenience stores in 2023.

The medical cannabis will be available to customers through Green Thumb’s RISE Dispensaries adjacent to the Canadian-based convenience stores.

If the trial run goes well, the availability of medical marijuana will expand from there, the companies announced Wednesday.

Marijuana, be it for medical or recreational use, is slowly becoming more available in the Americas. Uber Eats in Toronto recently began allowing customers to purchase marijuana for delivery.

Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler calls the partnership “a game-changer. Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis. Over 88% of cigarettes are sold at convenience stores and gas stations, while 0% of cannabis is sold in this channel today.”

The Green Thumb medical cannabis that will available for sale to customers includes premium flower, pre-rolled joints, vapes, gummies and other edibles with marijuana ingredients.

More than 700,000 Floridians are registered to purchase medical marijuana, according to the Florida Department of Health.
 

Circle K gas stations in Florida have struck a deal with Green Thumb Industries to sell medical marijuana, starting at 10 of Circle K's 600 convenience stores in 2023.
