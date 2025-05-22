Fed's Waller Sees Path to Rate Cuts Later This Year

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Thursday he still sees a path to interest rate cuts later this year, and added that market pricing shows investors are worried the current Republican-backed budget and tax bill in Congress does not do enough to deal with the U.S. deficit.

Waller, who was interviewed on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria" program, said the key to the outlook depends on where the Trump administration's tariff policy settles out. If those tariffs hit the lower end of the range relative to some of the more draconian levels seen at the start of President Donald Trump's global trade war, then the outlook appears solid, he added.

"If we can get the tariffs down close to the 10% and then that's all sealed, done and delivered somewhere by July, then we're in good shape for the second half of the year, and then we're in a good position to kind of move with rate cuts through the second half of the year," Waller said.

He did not say how or when he expects the Fed to lower its benchmark interest rate, which is currently in the 4.25%-4.50% range. Financial markets are looking toward a modest amount of rate-cutting later in the year, even as Fed officials and many analysts in the private sector acknowledge huge uncertainty around the outlook because of trade policy.

Many of the more aggressive aspects of the tariff policy are suspended pending the success of negotiations with U.S. trade partners, so there remains little clarity on how things will shake out. Economists generally believe tariffs of the sort favored by Trump will drive up inflation while lowering growth and employment. The president's retreat on tariffs has caused forecasters to lower what had been high odds the economy would fall into recession.

'NOT SUSTAINABLE'

Waller also addressed the Trump administration's budget and tax bill plan, which appears likely to add significant amounts of borrowing to already massive U.S. deficits. Financial markets have wobbled as Republicans have moved forward on the legislation, with government bond yields rising.

Higher borrowing costs add restraint to economic activity and could affect how the Fed thinks about future monetary policy choices.

"The markets are watching the fiscal policy" now being considered "and they have some concerns about whether it's going to be reducing the deficit. I mean, we ran $2 trillion deficits the last few years. This is just not sustainable," Waller said. "Markets are looking for a little more fiscal discipline, they're concerned," Waller said.

As the version of the bill passed on Thursday by the U.S. House of Representatives also needs to go through the Senate, Waller noted markets might demand a premium to buy government debt until it's clear government spending will moderate. Republicans control both chambers in Congress. Waller said there's a general level of concern right now over U.S. assets.

"There does seem to be, you know, a risk-off on American assets across the board, not just government debt, but everything," Waller said. "And whether that continues in the future or not, I don't know."

Waller said that if the economy gets back "on a good path" and inflation "stays down," then "you might see a resurgent demand for American assets."

He also said he continues to believe that any tariff-related inflation will be a one-time episode that Fed policymakers can look through. Waller said a 10% tariff regime should have only a modest impact on price increases and noted that he has seen nothing so far to suggest the tariffs would create persistent upward pressure on prices.