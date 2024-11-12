WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: christopher waller | digital | payments

Fed's Waller: Private Sector Should Lead on Digital Innovation

Fed's Waller: Private Sector Should Lead on Digital Innovation
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller (Patrick Semansky/AP/2022 file)

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 10:09 AM EST

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Tuesday he believes the private sector should lead when it comes to payment sector innovations.

“I hold the view that it is generally the private sector that can most reliably and efficiently provide goods and services to the economy. And I apply this view to the payments ecosystem,” Waller said in the text of a speech prepared for delivery before The Clearing House Annual Conference 2024, held in New York.

Waller asked, “what is the fundamental market inefficiency that would be solved by government intervention and can only be solved by government intervention?” He noted, “if there isn’t a satisfactory answer, then I believe government shouldn’t intervene in private markets.”

Waller did not comment on the monetary policy and economic outlook in his prepared remarks, which centered on the role the Fed plays in the payment system.

He said the Fed “stands ready” to help the payment system evolve “primarily through our operational role in the payment system, by providing core clearing and settlement infrastructure on which the private sector can innovate.”

He noted that role is consistent with what the central bank is doing with FedNow, its real-time payment system.

Waller also said one key role the Fed can play is to bolster private sector efforts to link financial institutions in a “decentralized and diverse” banking system.

The Fed governor also continued to express skepticism over a Fed digital dollar, or CBDC. “What market failure or inefficiency demands this specific intervention? In more than three years, I have yet to hear a satisfactory answer as applied to CBDC,” he said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Tuesday he believes the private sector should lead when it comes to payment sector innovations.
christopher waller, digital, payments
267
2024-09-12
Tuesday, 12 November 2024 10:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved