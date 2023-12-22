2023 Christmas Wine Guide

One of the best and most memorable things about Christmas is the meal. Without question, good food and good drink help cement memories that can last a lifetime. While there is no official meal for Christmas, many people do in fact make it a more special meal and splurge on proteins such as prime rib, a slow roasted ham, a leg or rack of lamb, venison, elk, duck or turkey.

As I pointed out in my Thanksgiving wine guide, food-friendly wine is key. So many popular brands do not lend themselves to play well with food — from the over-oaked butter-bomb chardonnays to a certain “Pinot Noir” brand that is filled with lots of other varieties.

The key takeaway is that you’ll want wines that have good acidity, as acids help the wine clean your palate between bites, and acidity helps lift other flavors. One important aspect to consider as well is that of tannin — especially if you’re preparing a prime rib. You’ll want a tannic red wine to help cut through the fat of that piece of meat.

We bring you wines from Croatia, Chile, Washington State, Italy, Oregon and California.

Starter wines:

Domaine Carneros Brut Rosé “Cuvee de la Pompadour” - $46 SRP

A classic sparkling rosé from one of Napa Valley’s top producers of bubbles. A delicious combination of orange blossom, red berries, rhubarb and marmalade will lead way into the most subtle notes of honeysuckle and a very juicy, yet dry, finish.

2022 Julia’s Dazzle Rosé - $20

This beautiful rosé was named after Long Shadow’s founder, Allen Shoup’s granddaughter, Julia. The Provence style is in full effect here. Made from 100% pinot gris, you’ll love its character, mouthfeel and generous notes of fresh strawberries, orange blossom, honeydew melon, rhubarb and watermelon. The finish is sublime and lingering.

Medici Ermete “Concerto” Lambrusco (organic) - $26 SRP

Here we have a very delightful Lambrusco - a sparkling dry red wine. Made with organic grapes, this lively wine showcases a load of strawberry and cherry notes with solid tannin structure and acid. A great wine to start the festivities with.

Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut Champagne - $45

A non-vintage Champagne that’s absolutely delicious. It combines Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Meunier into a sparkling wine of pale gold color. There’s a nose here that greets you from the glass with tons of white fruit, bosc pear, green apples, ground almond and hazelnuts.

2022 Eroica Riesling - $22

A classically clean, off-dry riesling from Washington State that was done in partnership with Germany’s Dr. Loosen. You’ll find gorgeous notes of stone fruit, citrus and white blossoms. An easy-sipping white that can hold its own as a starter wine or compliment many poultry and seafood dishes.

Wines for poultry, seafood and vegetarians:

Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse - $30 SRP

Generous notes of fresh apples, white flowers, toasted hazelnuts and lemon peel. Very smooth on the palate with a lingering finish that seems to last for hours.

Villa Matilde Falanghina - $20 SRP

An easy-drinking white wine made from Falanghina grapes that was aged for three months in stainless steel. The result is a wine with an impeccably clean finish and mouthfeel. Notes of white peach, banana peel and flowers will entice your taste buds.

2022 Merga Victa Pošip - $26

Croatia keeps the value rolling with this beautifully structured white from Korcula. It’s 100% Posip grapes. The gorgeous, golden yellow color combined with its notes of stone fruit, fresh-cut flowers, blood orange and herbs are complimented by its stellar minerality.

2019 Dubrovački Podrumi Malvasija Dubrovačka - $30

This is creamy white wine made from Malvasia which has a very cool texture and mouthfeel. Notes of honey, fresh flowers, white peaches, lemon peel and stone fruit all play into a well-balanced wine that goes down easy.

2018 Ethos Reserve Chardonnay - $40

Ethos is the reserve brand from Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington State. This complex Chardonnay was aged for 10 months on French Oak. The end result is a wine with smooth mouthfeel, Beautiful notes of spice, peaches, fresh apricots and some banana peel. Elegant finish that’s balanced with good acidity.

Wines for red meats:

2019 Long Shadows Vintners Sequel Syrah - $65

Washington State continues to shine as a premier wine region for Syrah. This Sequel Syrah — made in partnership with John Duvall (from Penfold’s fame in Australia) — is a gorgeous example of how well this grape does in the Pacific Northwest. Black peppercorns, black olives, currant, blackberry, spice and amazingly well-integrated tannins. The finish feels as if it could go on for days.

Buglioni Ripasso Valpolicella Classico Superiore “Il Bugiardo” (translated as “the liar”) - $35 SRP

Coming from Valpolicella region is this brilliant red wine of intense ruby red color. You’ll find pleasant and intense notes of spice, black and red fruit with lingering notes of tobacco, leather and vanilla. Its rich, lush mouthfeel will keep you going back for more.

Montes Alpha Carmenere - $19 SRP

This wine’s deep purple color gives away to aromas of black peppercorns, baking spices, leather, dark chocolate covered jalapeno and balsamic glaze.

Mullan Road Cabernet Sauvignon - $48 SRP

A solid cab from one of America’s premier wine regions, the Columbia Valley - more specifically from the Royal Slope AVA. You’ll love the flavors of red currant, bing cherries, strawberries, tobacco, pencil lead and cocoa. Well rounded on the tongue and a solid finish.

Sette Ponti Crognolo - $46 SRP

A complex wine that is a no-brainer with red meat or even herb-crusted chicken. Spices will hit your nose with a backdrop of raspberries, cherry pie filling and plums.A lingering finish of violet and amazing tannin structure.

2019 Long Shadows Vintners Pedestal Merlot - $65

French winemaker Michel Rolland helps bring you one of the best Merlots from the New World, you can find. With a touch of cab and a splash of malbec adding some structure and roundness to the mouthfeel. There are cascading waves of dark fruits in the glass. Blackberries, marionberry, spicy plum sauce, baking spice, tobacco, forest floor funk and a touch of dark chocolate and tobacco. The long finish lends itself to pair with a variety of red meats, including venison.

2016 Bibich Babic - $54

This winery was made famous to Americans when it was featured on one of Anthony Bourdain’s TV shows, many years ago. I personally visited it back in 2016 - the year this gorgeous red wine was made. On oak for 12 months, you’ll get notes of black plums, dark chocolate covered raisins, tobacco smoke, forest berries, roasted coffee and a hint of eucalyptus. Its super long finish will leave your clamoring for more.

2016 Terra Madre Plavac Mali Premium - $35

If you’ve never had a Plavac wine, you need to and this offering from Croatia’s Terra Madre is a great one to start with. An intense nose of plums, blueberry compote, fig newtons with pipe smoke all help create a lushness and vibrancy to this wine.

2022 Fakin Teran - $27

This hand-harvested red wine has an intense, deep red color and notes of forest floor funk, salmonberries, blackberry, fennel, cassis and dark chocolate. The smooth tannins lead the path to a lingering finish that exhibits a hint of cranberry.

2021 Erath Pinot Noir - $20

From one of the most recognized brands of Oregon Pinot comes this very serviceable, food-friendly, budget-friendly wine that has notes of boysenberries, black cherry, jasmine and herbs.

2019 Spring Valley Vineyards Frederick Red - $48

From the Walla Walla Valley comes this lush, well-structured red that blends cab, merlot, cab franc and syrah into a very harmonious wine. Notes of dried herbs, tobacco, black plums, marionberries, and minerality lead into a long finish.

Duane Pemberton has spent well over a decade, writing about food, wine, and travel. All things that help bring people closer together. He has been cooking for over 25 years, has worked crush at two wineries, and has been a published auto journalist for 15 years. Recently, he launched his own BBQ sauce company as well.