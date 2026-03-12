WATCH TV LIVE

US Energy Chief: Oil Unlikely to Hit $200 a Barrel

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright speaks during a panel at the BlackRock Infrastructure Summit on March 11, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Thursday, 12 March 2026 10:47 AM EDT

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Thursday global oil prices are unlikely to hit $200 a barrel even as crude tankers remained stalled in the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran.

"I would say unlikely, but we are focused on the military operation and solving a problem," Wright told CNN when asked if prices would reach $200 a barrel — a level prices could hit if the war continues to escalate, an Iranian official said on Wednesday.

Wright also told CNBC on Thursday that the U.S. Navy cannot escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz now but it was "quite likely" that could happen by the end of the month.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


