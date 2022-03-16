Legal Filing: Chris Cuomo Demanding $125M From Arbitration With CNN

Former CNN show host Chris Cuomo is demanding $125 million from the network, according to a legal filing made Wednesday.

According to the document filed at the local New York JAMS resolution center, posted online by Deadline and independently confirmed by Newsmax, Cuomo is demanding arbitration for being "wrongfully terminated" at CNN and is seeking an amount "not less than" $125 million for being fired in December 2021 for aiding his embattled brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid sexual assault allegations.

The network said at the time that Cuomo lied about the extent of his involvement in helping his brother navigate the allegations, and investigating the women that were coming out against him, Axios reported.

The elder Cuomo resigned in August 2021.

As information began coming out about the relationship between the former governor and the network, both CNN president Jeff Zucker and executive Allison Gollust, who was involved with Zucker, and had previously worked for Andrew Cuomo, resigned their posts as well, Deadline reported today.

"It should by now be obvious that Chris Cuomo did not lie to CNN about helping his brother. In fact, as the limited information released from Warner Media's investigation makes clear, CNN's highest-level executives not only knew about Chris's involvement in helping his brother but also actively assisted the governor both through Chris and directly themselves," Cuomo's attorney Bryan Freedman said in a statement to Newsmax.

"As CNN has admitted, network standards were changed in a calculated decision to boost ratings. When those practices were called into question, Chris was made the scapegoat. The legal action filed today makes clear that CNN wrongfully terminated Chris and further violated the express terms of his employment agreement by allowing its employees to disparage him. Chris is owed a full apology from those responsible."

JAMS is a private arbitration organization that helps resolve business and legal disputes, and handles more than 18,000 cases a year, according to its website.

Warner Media, which owns CNN, did not respond to an email requesting comment for this story.