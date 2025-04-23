WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: chipotle | earnings | forecast | consumer | spending | inflation

Chipotle Tempers Annual Forecast on Weaker Spending

Chipotle Tempers Annual Forecast on Weaker Spending
(Steven Senne/AP)

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 04:37 PM EDT

Chipotle Mexican Grill Wednesday dialed back its annual comparable sales growth forecast as sticky inflation and economic uncertainty force consumers to rein in spending on dining out.

The company's shares were down 5% in after-hours trading. They have fallen about 22% so far this year.

Chipotle now expects annual comparable sales growth in the low single-digit range, compared with a prior forecast for growth in the low- to mid-single-digit range.

President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on several trade partners including Mexico and Canada, as well as an escalating trade war with China, have raised fears of a recession in the U.S. and forced companies to pull back their annual expectations as consumers deal with higher costs of living.

While Chipotle has thus far benefited from menu innovation and optimizing kitchen operations, the company could face some impact from import tariffs on goods such as avocados and beef, analysts have noted.

Its comparable restaurant sales fell 0.4% in the quarter ended March 31, with Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright saying results were impacted by adverse weather, as well as a slowdown in consumer spending.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Chipotle Mexican Grill Wednesday dialed back its annual comparable sales growth forecast as sticky inflation and economic uncertainty force consumers to rein in spending on dining out.
chipotle, earnings, forecast, consumer, spending, inflation
182
2025-37-23
Wednesday, 23 April 2025 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved