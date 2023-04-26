Chinese Cloud Cos. Potential Threat: Commerce Dept.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that Chinese cloud computing companies like Huawei Cloud and Alibaba Cloud could pose a threat to U.S. security.

A group of nine Republican senators on Tuesday urged the Biden administration to impose sanctions on Huawei Technologies cloud unit, Alibaba Cloud and other Chinese cloud service providers. They want Raimondo to add the companies to the Entity List, which imposes U.S. export controls on foreign companies.

Raimondo said the Chinese cloud companies could pose a threat. "I've put over 200 Chinese companies on the entity list in my tenure and we are actively, constantly investigating additional threats and if and as we think companies need to go onto the list, I will not hesitate," she said at a Senate hearing.