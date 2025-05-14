China Pauses Some Measures on US Entities Following Tariff Truce

China Wednesday paused some non-tariff measures taken against 17 U.S. entities put on its unreliable entity list in April and 28 U.S. entities on its export control list, the commerce ministry said.

China paused its April 4 unreliable entities list measure on 11 U.S. entities for 90 days starting on Wednesday. It also paused a similar measure imposed on six U.S. entities on April 9, but without specifying the duration of the pause.

The reason for the discrepancy was not mentioned in the statement. Foreign firms listed as unreliable entities are prohibited from engaging in import, export and investment in China.

For the 28 U.S. entities put on China's export control list in two waves in April — 16 on April 4 and 12 on April 9 — the ministry is pausing its restrictions for 90 days.

The companies impacted include: American Photonics, Novotech, Inc., Echodyne, Marvin Engineering Company, Inc., Exovera, Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc., BRINC Drones, Inc., SYNEXXUS, Inc., Firestorm Labs, Inc., Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems, Inc., Domo Tactical Communications, and Insitu, Inc.

Exporters will need to file an application with the commerce ministry if they want to export dual-use items to these 28 entities, a ministry statement said.

The announcements came after China lowered tariffs on most U.S. goods to 10% from 125% for three months following an agreement reached with Washington to de-escalate trade tensions.