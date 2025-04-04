WATCH TV LIVE

China to Retaliate With 34% Tariffs Starting April 10

The Chinese character of Reciprocal Tariff is displayed on a smartphone screen on April 3, 2025 in Beijing. (AP)

Friday, 04 April 2025 06:42 AM EDT

China Friday announced a slew of additional tariffs and restrictions against U.S. goods as a countermeasure to sweeping tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Finance Ministry said it would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all U.S. goods from April 10.

Beijing also announced controls on exports of medium and heavy rare-earths, including samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium to the United States, effective April 4.

"The purpose of the Chinese government's implementation of export controls on relevant items in accordance with the law is to better safeguard national security and interests, and to fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

It also added 11 entities to the "unreliable entity" list, which allows Beijing to take punitive actions against foreign entities.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


