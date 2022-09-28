×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china real estate | global investing | short selling | retirement savings

China Real Estate a Concern: Short-Seller Chanos

China Real Estate a Concern: Short-Seller Chanos
An unfinished mall in China under development by Evergrande, which is saddled with $300 billion in outstanding debt. (AP)

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 05:10 PM EDT

China's real estate should be a point of concern for investors, short-seller Jim Chanos, founder of Chanos & Company, said at an investing conference on Wednesday.

"I think what will be happening in the Chinese real estate market will be front and center for investors," he said, adding it could be an endemic issue to the entire world, not only for Chinese developers, given that investments account for a sizeable portion of its economy.

Woes in China's property market worsened in August, with official data showing home prices, sales and investment all falling, adding pressure on the country's economy.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
China's real estate should be a point of concern for investors, short-seller Jim Chanos, founder of Chanos & Company, said at an investing conference on Wednesday.
china real estate, global investing, short selling, retirement savings
99
2022-10-28
Wednesday, 28 September 2022 05:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved