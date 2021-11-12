China Ridicules American Democracy as 'Game of the Rich'

Speaking at an important political press conference in China on Friday, one of the country's top officials slammed the United States' democratic political system, CNBC reports.



Jiang Jinqua, director of the policy research offiice at the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) central committee, said: "Democracy is not an exclusive patent of Western countries, and, even less, should it be defined or dictated by Western countries," Jiang said. "The electoral democrary of Western countries are actually democrary ruled by the capital -- and they are a game of the rich, not real democracy."



Jiang then ridiculed the State Department's U.S. Summit for Democrary, planned for next month, calling it "an attempt to revitalize Western democracy. To convene such a summit against a backdrop of problems in Western democracy [is designed to do] nothing but bash other countries and divide the world."



Jing then cited polls showing how much the Chinese people value the CCP, while polls in the U.S., he said, indicate Americans have a lot of doubts about their democratic system of government.



Pew Research released a survey on Nov. 1 that found while 72% of Americans think U.S. democracy is a good model for other nations to follow, it has not been such a good model recently. Meanwhile, Yock University Professor Cary Wu released a survey of his own showing that the Chinese people like how their local governments have handled the global pandemic.



Later on Friday, Chinese officials praised new economic models that President Xi is pursuing.



President Xi is looking to win a third term as China's leader, according to a note from Neil Thomas of Eurasia Group, where he is an analyst for China and Northeast China.

Chinese officials on Friday said President Xi is a good model for Chinese "socialism," adding that his ideas can help advance China on the world stage.



The Wall Street Journal article also indicated that the paper had reached out to officials to ask them about slowing GDP (gross domestic product) growth in China, but had not received a response to their request at press time.







