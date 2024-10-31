WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china | manufacturing | stocks

China Stocks Edge Higher as Manufacturing Returns to Growth

China Stocks Edge Higher as Manufacturing Returns to Growth

BYD Dolphin electric car at the 2023 IAA Mobility motor show in Munich, Germany (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 31 October 2024 06:50 AM EDT

China stocks ended slightly higher Thursday, led by property shares, as the country's manufacturing activities returned to growth in October, while traders await a key leadership meeting for details on more potential stimulus. Hong Kong shares closed down.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed roughly flat, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index edged down 0.1%.

China's manufacturing activity in October expanded for the first time in six months, an official factory survey showed.

"I expect the economic momentum to improve moderately in Q4 as monetary and fiscal policies loosened," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"We will find out more hints from Beijing on the policy outlook after the U.S. election."

Property shares led the gains in both onshore and offshore markets, up 3.2% and 1.4%, respectively.

Investor sentiment towards China's equity market has cooled since mid-October, following a sharp rally in late September. Market focus is now on next week's National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) meeting and the U.S. election.

"China onshore mutual fund investors think it's difficult to set up a huge size fiscal stimulus target which will break deficit in short term," UBS analysts said in a note to investors.

In the NPCSC next week, the sustainability and transparency of fiscal policy will be more important to sustain the upward equity market trend, the analysts from UBS said, adding that investors think more meaningful fiscal policy should be released at the Central Economic Work Conference in December.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that China had told its automakers to halt big investment in European countries that support extra tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles.

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD ended lower in both China and Hong Kong, even as the company posted an 11.5% rise in its third-quarter net profit on Wednesday and its quarterly revenue outpaced Tesla for the first time.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
China stocks ended slightly higher Thursday, led by property shares, as the country's manufacturing activities returned to growth in October, while traders await a key leadership meeting for details on more potential stimulus.
china, manufacturing, stocks
313
2024-50-31
Thursday, 31 October 2024 06:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved