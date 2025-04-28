WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china | hong | kong | gold | imports | surge

China's Hong Kong Gold Imports Surge 42%

China's Hong Kong Gold Imports Surge 42%
Gold bars are on display during the opening ceremony of the HongKong Gold Exchange for the Chinese New Year of the Snake on February 3, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. (Li Zhihu/AP)

Monday, 28 April 2025 02:50 PM EDT

China's total gold imports via Hong Kong in March rose 41.9% from February, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed Monday.

However, China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in March were below its exports for a third consecutive month, the data showed.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

China is the world's leading consumer of gold, and its purchasing activities can significantly influence global gold prices.

The Hong Kong data may not provide a complete picture of Chinese purchases, as gold is also imported via Shanghai and Beijing.

BY THE NUMBERS

Net imports via Hong Kong to China for March stood at -4.889 metric tons against -26.398 metric tons imported in February.

The world's top gold consumer's total gold imports via Hong Kong, however, was at 21.071 metric tons in March, up from 14.851 tons in February.

KEY QUOTES

"Over the quarter as a whole, Hong Kong was a net importer from China on the back of weak Chinese demand. But the net import in March was five tonnes against an average for Jan-Feb of 15 tonnes per month, reflecting a gradual improvement in demand on the mainland," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

"Anecdotal evidence during April suggests that this month will show net exports into China as demand has picked up smartly and the People's Bank of China is reported to have allocated fresh import quotas to selected international banks a couple of weeks ago."

CONTEXT

Gold, a hedge against global uncertainties and inflation, has risen more than 25% in 2025, driven largely by Trump's tariff plans, expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine, strong central bank buying, and increased investments in gold-backed exchange-traded funds.

Elsewhere, gold discounts in India jumped last week to the highest level in nearly nine years as record prices deterred buyers.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
China's total gold imports via Hong Kong in March rose 41.9% from February, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed Monday.
china, hong, kong, gold, imports, surge
306
2025-50-28
Monday, 28 April 2025 02:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved