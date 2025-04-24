WATCH TV LIVE

China Meets With 80 Companies to Discuss Tariffs

Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China speaks during a press conference on the sideline of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 6, 2025. (Vincent Thian/AP)

Thursday, 24 April 2025 06:25 AM EDT

China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday it had held a meeting with more than 80 foreign companies and chambers in China to discuss the impact of U.S. tariffs on investment and the operation of foreign firms in the country.

The news came as a spokesman for China's commerce ministry said the United States should lift all unilateral tariff measures against China if it "truly" wanted to solve the trade issue.

He Yadong, a ministry spokesperson, made the remark at a regular press briefing, urging the U.S. to pay attention to the "rational voices" of the international community and domestic parties.

There have not been economic and trade negotiations between the two countries, He said.

China will firmly support free trade rules and the multilateral trading system, the country's central bank governor said on Wednesday in Washington D.C., state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Unilateralism and protectionism "have no way out" and are not in the interests of anyone, said Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, at the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


