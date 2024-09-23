WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china | car | rule | biden | export

GM, Ford Couldn't Export Chinese Cars Under New Rule

GM, Ford Couldn't Export Chinese Cars Under New Rule
A worker assembles a car at a plant of SAIC-GM in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP)

Monday, 23 September 2024 11:37 AM EDT

General Motors and Ford Motor would need to stop exporting vehicles from China to the United States under a proposed rule cracking down on Chinese software and hardware, a Commerce Department official told Reuters Monday.

GM sells the Buick Envision and Ford sells the Lincoln Nautilus -- both assembled in China -- for the U.S. market. The automakers did not immediately comment.

"We anticipate at this point that any vehicle that is manufactured in China and sold in the U.S. would fall within the prohibitions," said Liz Cannon, who heads the Commerce Department's information and communications technology office. GM and Ford are aware, she added, that "going forward" that production in China for the United States market "would need to be shut down in China and moved elsewhere."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
General Motors and Ford Motor would need to stop exporting vehicles from China to the United States under a proposed rule cracking down on Chinese software and hardware, a Commerce Department official told Reuters Monday.
china, car, rule, biden, export
128
2024-37-23
Monday, 23 September 2024 11:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved