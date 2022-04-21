×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: chicago federal reserve bank president charles evans retirement

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President to Retire

Charles Evans
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans (AP)

Thursday, 21 April 2022 12:38 PM

The Chicago Federal Reserve Bank's board of directors has begun a search for a new bank president to succeed Charles Evans, who on Thursday announced his retirement early next year. Evans will reach the Federal Reserve's mandatory retirement age in January.

Presidents of the regional Fed banks can serve until they’re 65, according to the Brookings Institution. However, if they are appointed after the age of 55, they can serve for a maximum of 10 years or until they’re 75, whichever comes first.

The bank has hired Diversified Search Group to assist on the search, the bank said in a statement.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Chicago Federal Reserve Bank's board of directors has begun a search for a new bank president to succeed Charles Evans, who in January reaches mandatory retirement age and on Thursday announced his retirement early next year.
chicago federal reserve bank president charles evans retirement
102
2022-38-21
Thursday, 21 April 2022 12:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved