Schwab Matches $1K Trump Accounts for Employees

Charles Schwab is sweetening a new federal savings benefit for its workforce, pledging to match the U.S. government’s $1,000 contribution to “Trump Accounts” for eligible children of its U.S. employees.

The brokerage giant said Tuesday it will provide an additional $1,000 for each qualifying newborn, effectively doubling the initial investment for families participating in the new program.

Trump Accounts were signed into law by President Trump and are funded by a one-time $1,000 pilot contribution from the U.S. Treasury. The tax-advantaged accounts are available to eligible children born in the United States between 2025 and 2028, with the goal of jumpstarting long-term savings and investing from birth.

“For more than half a century, Schwab has stood for increasing access, lowering costs, and empowering millions of families to achieve their financial dreams,” said Rick Wurster, Schwab’s chief executive officer. “By matching the government’s contribution for our employees’ children, we’re helping families take an early, confident step toward building long-term financial security.”

Wurster added that Schwab plans to continue working with the Trump administration, future administrations, and Congress to expand investment access and encourage broader participation in the markets.

The move builds on Schwab’s longstanding focus on financial literacy and early investing. The company supports educational initiatives such as Moneywise America and partners with schools and nonprofits to teach the fundamentals of saving and investing.

Schwab said matching the federal contribution reflects its broader mission to help families build wealth over time—starting as early as day one.