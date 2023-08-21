×
Charles Schwab to Reduce Headcount to Reduce Costs

Charles Schwab to Reduce Headcount to Reduce Costs
Monday, 21 August 2023 04:48 PM EDT

U.S. lender Charles Schwab said Monday it plans to reduce its operating costs primarily through lowering its headcount and professional services.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it was currently assessing its real estate footprint, and that it planned to close or downsize certain corporate offices.

Charles Schwab said it expected to realize about $500 million of incremental annual run-rate cost savings to be achieved by undertaking these actions.

U.S. lender Charles Schwab said Monday it plans to reduce its operating costs primarily through lowering its headcount and professional services.
