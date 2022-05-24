×
Chanel Upbeat on 2022 Growth Despite China, Recession Risk

Chanel
Chanel suits designed by Gabrielle Chanel from 1958 (L) and 1960-61 (R) and by Karl Lagerfeld from 1986-87 (C) and 1994 (2R) at an exhibition of the history of the House of Chanel at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 08:31 AM

Chanel is confident it will deliver another year of solid growth despite a decline in sales in China because of a new round of lockdowns since March, its finance chief told Reuters on Tuesday.

Philippe Blondiaux said in an interview that around a third of Chanel's beauty and perfume stores in China were currently closed as well as 5 of its 16 fashion and jewelry shops in the country, due to the anti-COVID restrictions.

But he added that in the month of April, despite a double-digit decline in Chinese revenues, the company had reported a double-digit increase in sales worldwide, with other Asian countries and the U.S. market performing strongly.

Blondiaux was speaking after Chanel reported revenues of $15.6 billion for 2021, up 49.6% compared to the previous year.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


