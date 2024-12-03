Battles Rage Over CEO Pay Across the Globe

A Delaware judge rejected Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package for a second time, despite the automaker's shareholders voting to reinstate it earlier this year.

In January, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Court of Chancery called the pay package excessive and rescinded it, surprising investors and casting uncertainty over Musk's future at the EV maker.

Below are other CEO pay packages that have faced a tough fight:

Over a third of AstraZeneca's investors opposed its 2024 pay policy, which will boost CEO Pascal Soriot's remuneration to as much as 18.9 million pounds. It won the backing, however, of the required majority of votes.

In May, 3M shareholders voted down the annual compensation packages of certain executives, including that of former CEO Mike Roman.

BlackRock's 2024 executive pay, including that of CEO Larry Fink, won narrow support from shareholders, with about 42% of votes cast opposing it.

UK-based Boohoo Group's bosses waived their annual bonuses in May and scrapped plans to raise executive awards after backlash from shareholders.

Former BP CEO Bernard Looney had more than $40 million cut in his2023 compensation after the British oil giant concluded he misled the board over personal relationships with colleagues.

Telecom Shareholders rejected Telecom Italia Italia's 2023 pay policy after top investor Vivendi criticized criteria to award bonus payments to CEO Pietro Labriola.

In 2022, Intel shareholders rejected compensation packages for top executives, including a payout of as much as $178.6 million to then CEO Pat Gelsinger.

In 2021, Rio Tinto Rio Tinto shareholders rejected the miner's executive pay packages, in a backlash over its destruction of ancient rock shelters in Western Australia the previous year.

McDonald's Former CEO Steve Easterbrook in 2021 agreed to return compensation worth $105 million in equity awards and cash to settle a lawsuit over alleged lies about affairs.

GE shareholders rejected executives' 2021 compensation packages, including a payout of as much as $230 million to CEO Larry Culp.

Morrisons Investors in the British supermarket group overwhelmingly rejected its pay report in 2021.

Also in 2021, more than half of Halliburton's shareholders voted against its proposed executive compensation plan.

UniCredit boss, Andrea Orcel, narrowly avoided a shareholder revolt against his 2021 pay package, securing only 54% of votes at a general meeting after top investor BlackRock voted against it.

In 2019, CBS Corp. fired Leslie Moonves for cause and denied a $120 million severance package after the former chief executive was accused of sexual harassment and assault that allegedly took place before and after he joined the company.

In 2017, Uber's co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick was forced to resign after a series of scandals plagued the company, including allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic workplace culture. Shareholders later sued the board, alleging it failed to properly oversee Kalanick and allowed the scandals to occur.

After a massive 2017 data breach exposed millions of customers' personal information, Equifax's CEO received significant criticism for his handling of the crisis and a hefty bonus. Shareholders filed suit alleging the board failed to properly oversee the CEO.

BP cut CEO Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40% after a wave of shareholder revolts.

A 2016 shareholder lawsuit claimed that Viacom and CBS Corp's executive chairman, Sumner Redstone, was improperly paid millions though "he was physically and mentally incapacitated."

In 2011, Occidental Occidental Petroleum CEO Ray Petroleum Irani was criticized for excessive pay after his compensation grew 40% in 2009 to $31.4 million. Shareholders pushed for board seats.

After an accounting scandal that led to financial fraud, shareholders sued Worldcom in 2002 over excessive compensation awarded to executives, including former CEO Bernard Ebbers.