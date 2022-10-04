×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ceo business outlook | recession | kpmg

Nearly 90% of CEOs Foresee a Recession

Nearly 90% of CEOs Foresee a Recession

By    |   Tuesday, 04 October 2022 02:20 PM EDT

Eighty-six percent of global chief executive officers expect a recession in the next 12 months, according to a KMPG survey of 1,325 CEOs.

The CEOs are closely following the actions and statements of the U.S. Federal Reserve for clues on the direction of the economy and inflation.

Roughly half are considering reducing their workforce.

However, 58% think a global recession will be mild and short, and 71% are confident about the outlook for the global economy in the next three years, up from 60% who shared this view in early 2022. More than three-quarters, 76%, have already taken precautionary steps to prepare their company for an economic downturn.

C-suite executives’ “high level of confidence in their own companies and their longer-term prospects for growth are reassuring,” said KPMG Global Chairman and CEO Bill Thomas in a statement.

“The events of recent years have created real turbulence for the business community,” Thomas continued. “Our findings should provide some cautious optimism that, in contending with and overcoming these ordeals, executives are emerging more confident in their companies’ resilience and, hopefully, the markets will follow suit.”
 

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Eighty-six percent of global chief executive officers expect a recession in the next 12 months, according to a KMPG survey of 1,325 CEOs.
ceo business outlook, recession, kpmg
184
2022-20-04
Tuesday, 04 October 2022 02:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved