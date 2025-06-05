Central Banks Buy Massive Tons of Gold Past 4 Years

Central banks worldwide are on track to buy 1,000 metric tons of gold in 2025, which would be their fourth year of massive purchases as they diversify reserves from dollar-denominated assets into bullion, consultancy Metals Focus said.

Gold prices are up 29% so far this year after hitting a record high of $3,500 per troy ounce in April on geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to roll out his tariff policies.

The price rally has so far kept purchases by central banks, a crucial category of demand, unaffected with the first-quarter buying in line with the 2022-24 quarterly average, Metals Focus said in its annual report Thursday.

"The drivers that have underpinned de-dollarisation in recent years remain firmly in place," the Metals Focus consultancy said. "If anything, President Trump's unpredictable policy stance, his public criticism of (Fed chair) Jerome Powell and the deteriorating U.S. fiscal outlook have further eroded confidence in the U.S. dollar and Treasuries as ultimate safe-haven assets."

"Elevated geopolitical tensions since the start of his administration have also curtailed the appeal of U.S. assets." Metals Focus added.

Urgent: Gold's Demand Could Signal a New Global Monetary Shift... Read More Here

Accounting for almost one fourth of total demand, central banks are the third-largest category of gold consumption after the jewelry sector and physical investment. In 2025, purchases from central banks are expected to fall by 8% from last year's record high of 1,086 tons.

In January-March, Poland, Azerbaijan, and China — consistent buyers in recent years — led the officially reported buying, Metals Focus said, adding that steady inflows into Iran also suggest further purchases by the Central Bank of Iran.

Meanwhile, jewelry demand for bullion has been hit hard by the price rally. Gold jewelry fabrication fell 9% to 2,011 tons in 2024 and is expected to deliver a 16% slump this year with India and China accounting for much of this decline.

The consultancy expects average gold prices to rise by 35% this year after 23% growth in 2024, and reach $3,210 per ounce "with further strength likely into 2026."