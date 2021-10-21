×
×
US Administers More Than 411 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines, CDC Says

CDC HQ
Atlanta, Georgia headquarters for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 21 October 2021 03:41 PM

The United States has administered 411,010,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 498,702,405 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 410,189,737 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 20 out of 496,915,265 doses delivered.

The agency said 219,624,445 people had received at least one dose while 189,924,447 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 11.6 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


