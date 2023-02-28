Cash Outperforming Traditional Stock/Bond Portfolios

For the first time since 2007, six-month U.S. Treasury bills are paying more than 5%, giving some risk-averse investors reason to reconsider a traditional 60/40 stock/bond portfolio, CNBC reports.



The yield on six-month T-bills rose to 5.14% Tuesday, topping the 5.06% yield on a 60/40 portfolio for the first time since 2001. The calculations are based on the weighted average earnings yield of the S&P 500 and the Bloomberg USAgg Index of bonds.



By comparison, a 60/40 portfolio declined 17% in 2022 — its biggest decline since 2008 — and is up only 2.7% this year. It was also the first time both stocks and bonds declined by double digits in the same year since 1969.



The shift in market returns is due to aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, not experienced since the 1980s.



In an age of inflation and a hawkish Fed, post-COVID investing is very different from the bull market that occurred after the Great Recession, when low interest rates coaxed investors into speculative investments in search of big returns.



Today, an opposite strategy appears to be wiser, i.e. favoring cash over the markets, say Morgan Stanley strategists led by Andrew Sheets in a client note.



Interest rate increases and the movement of investors into cash and cash-equivalent investments is driving up the cost of leverage, or borrowed money, to boost returns, Sheets says.



Among foreign investors, it has cut currency-hedged yields and is making options more expensive, Sheets adds.



Even the broad U.S. bond market may not be a safe investment diversifier after its 13% decline in 2022, CNBC reports.



While bonds may rebound in 2023, that doesn’t mean an investor who holds only stocks should meaningfully rebalance their portfolio into bonds right now, says Derek Pszenny, co-founder of Carolina Wealth Management.



“You have to factor in the opportunity cost of leaving the equities market in favor of bonds,” Pszenny advises. “If you chase performance, you might end up shooting yourself in the foot.”



That may be why some risk-averse, retirees or investors approaching retirement may want to consider government Treasury bonds.