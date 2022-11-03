×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: carvana earnings

Carvana Quarterly Loss Widens as Used Car Demand Shrinks

Carvana Quarterly Loss Widens as Used Car Demand Shrinks
(AP)

Thursday, 03 November 2022 04:35 PM EDT

Carvana Co. on Thursday reported a wider third-quarter loss as elevated car prices and higher interest rates dented demand for used cars.

The used-car retailer is facing a challenging macroeconomic environment, with global supply constraints and chip shortage causing car prices to remain high. It has taken a slew of cost control measures.

The company, famous for its car vending machines, decided to lay off around 2,500 employees, or 12% of its workforce, earlier this year, in a move to control costs as the macro environment turned gloomy.

Net loss for the Tempe, Arizona-based company widened to $2.67 per class A share in the quarter from $0.38 per class A share a year earlier, while gross profit per unit in the quarter fell to $3,870 from $4,672, a year earlier

Carvana's revenue fell 3%% to $3.39 billion.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Carvana Co. on Thursday reported a wider third-quarter loss as elevated car prices and higher interest rates dented demand for used cars.
carvana earnings
137
2022-35-03
Thursday, 03 November 2022 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved